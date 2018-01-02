Army Thrashes CM’s Super-50 Teachers In North Kashmir

Reports said that soldiers barged into a government-run Super 50 coaching centre and thrashed two teachers after stone throwers attacked them.
Hajin—Army Tuesday allegedly thrashed two teachers at a tuition centre in Shahgund Hajin area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, sparking massive protest in the area.
Reports said that soldiers barged into a government-run Super 50 coaching centre and thrashed two teachers after stone throwers attacked them.
The victims alleged that they were targeted without any provocation.
“We were busy teaching when army men barged inside the tuition centre and started abusing and beating us around 11 am. Even the in-charge headmaster from Hajin was also beaten,” said a teacher, wishing anonymity.
“The army soldiers created havoc in the centre, scaring students and other staff members,” he added.
The incident sparked spontaneous shutdown while people took to roads and staged protest against erring army soldiers.
“It has become a routine for these soldiers to target innocent people whenever any untoward happens in the area,” said one of the protesters.
A police official said that he would look into the matter.
While terming the allegations baseless, Srinagar based Defense Spokesperson said that Army didn’t manhandle or beat any teacher. (CNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.