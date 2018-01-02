Army Thrashes CM’s Super-50 Teachers In North Kashmir

Hajin—Army Tuesday allegedly thrashed two teachers at a tuition centre in Shahgund Hajin area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, sparking massive protest in the area.

Reports said that soldiers barged into a government-run Super 50 coaching centre and thrashed two teachers after stone throwers attacked them.

The victims alleged that they were targeted without any provocation.

“We were busy teaching when army men barged inside the tuition centre and started abusing and beating us around 11 am. Even the in-charge headmaster from Hajin was also beaten,” said a teacher, wishing anonymity.

“The army soldiers created havoc in the centre, scaring students and other staff members,” he added.

The incident sparked spontaneous shutdown while people took to roads and staged protest against erring army soldiers.

“It has become a routine for these soldiers to target innocent people whenever any untoward happens in the area,” said one of the protesters.

A police official said that he would look into the matter.

While terming the allegations baseless, Srinagar based Defense Spokesperson said that Army didn’t manhandle or beat any teacher. (CNS)