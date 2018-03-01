Army Thrash Locals in Shopian

Srinagar—Army soldiers on Thursday thrashed a group of shopkeepers besides broking window panes of a house after some youth pelted stones at them in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Thursday afternoon.

Reports said soldiers of 3 battalion RR were pelted with stones at Wachi area by some youth whom they chased away. As the youth fled away, the army caught hold of locals and thrashed them in Dablipora area of the Wachi.

All persons belonging to a single family of Ghulam Rasool Bhat and have been hospitalized, reports said.

Besides Ghulam Rasool, the injured include Rouf Rasool Bhat, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, Aqib Javid Bhat.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shriram Ambardar, when contacted by GNS, said that police was ascertaining the details. “We are ascertaining the details,” he said.

Army’s defence ministry spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia refuted the allegations.

“Army personnel are not involved in beating or manhandling any civilian. The army neither ransacked nor damaged any property. The allegations are totally baseless,” Kalia said. (GNS)