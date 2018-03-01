Army Thrash Locals in Shopian

Army refutes allegations
Srinagar—Army soldiers on Thursday thrashed a group of shopkeepers besides broking window panes of a house after some youth pelted stones at them in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Thursday afternoon.
Reports said soldiers of 3 battalion RR were pelted with stones at Wachi area by some youth whom they chased away. As the youth fled away, the army caught hold of locals and thrashed them in Dablipora area of the Wachi.
All persons belonging to a single family of Ghulam Rasool Bhat and have been hospitalized, reports said.
Besides Ghulam Rasool, the injured include Rouf Rasool Bhat, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, Aqib Javid Bhat.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shriram Ambardar, when contacted by GNS, said that police was ascertaining the details. “We are ascertaining the details,” he said.
Army’s defence ministry spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia refuted the allegations.
“Army personnel are not involved in beating or manhandling any civilian. The army neither ransacked nor damaged any property. The allegations are totally baseless,” Kalia said. (GNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.