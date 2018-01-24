Army soldiers went on rampage in Pulwama hamlet,thrash village Headman,Imam

Pulwama—A day after sus­pected militants targeted a police post in Lasipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama dis­trict; the army soldiers accord­ing to locals appeared in village and unleashed a reign of terror there. They according to locals didn’t spare the local headman and preacher.

Auqaf President Lasipora, Ghazi Abdul Aziz told news agency CNS that Indian army soldiers from 55 Rashtriya Rifles emerged in village at around 5:30. “Without any provocation, they started thrashing anyone who came in their way. People had not expected this kind of behav­ior from the Army. Those who were on roads were stopped, thrashed and their cell phones were snatched. They were asked to report at their Camp which is located at State In­dustrial Development Corpo­ration premises,” Aziz said.

He added that Army soldiers even didn’t spare the village headman and Imam. “First they (soldiers) targeted Imam Ajaz Ahmed and when village headman Ajaz Iqbal inter­vened, they pounced upon him and beat him to pulp,” he said.

The Auqaf Committee presi­dent said that army targeted vil­lagers just because the previous day suspected militants fired some shots on local police post.

“The Army soldiers also arrested a civilian who is an employee in one of the units at SIDCO,” he said.

The army action sparked anti-India protest in the villag­er while locals in large num­bers took to roads and chanted pro-freedom slogans.

According to locals, the gov­ernment forces fired pava and tear smoke shells when locals tried to confront them. “We are unable to enter our hous­es as the atmosphere is filled with tear and chilly smoke,” said a local.

“This is naked terrorism. How can you target and humili­ate innocent pedestrians. These soldiers are targeting us at will as they are accountable to none,” said Ghazi Abdul Aziz.

Pertinently, Opposition Na­tional Conference in state As­sembly yesterday had sought answers from State Govern­ment about the frequent at­tacks on civilian population in South Kashmir by Army.

A police official feigned ig­norance about the incident saying that they will ascertain the facts.

Srinagar based Defense spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said nothing such has happened. (CNS)