Army Says BAT Attack Foiled, Intruder Killed

Jammu: A Border Action Team (BAT) attack from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district has been foiled and one intruder killed while two Indian soldiers were injured, reports quoting defence sources said on Monday.
Defence Ministry sources said a BAT attack took place on Sunday evening in Gulpur area with the assistance of Pakistani Army that gave protective cover by using small arms, automatics and mortars.
"After noticing suspicious movement, the alert troops immediately engaged the BAT group. One intruder was killed while two of our soldiers were injured in this operation.
"The BAT team was seen retreating to the Pakistani post on the LoC. The body of the intruder was recovered. He was wearing combat fatigues," the source said.
A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the intruder.
BAT groups are highly trained and motivated militants supported by Pakistan Army to carry out attacks on Indian patrol parties and pickets across the LoC.
Meanwhile, Indian and Pakistani troops on Monday traded heavy fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, defence officials said.
Defence sources said Pakistani soldiers resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions in Silikote area in Uri sector on Monday evening and Indian personnel "retaliated strongly and effectively destroying a Pakistan bunker on the other side of the LoC".
"Heavy firing exchanges are now going on in the area. So far, no loss of life or casualties have been reported from our side," a source said.
