Army Resorts To Aerial Firing In Shopian

Srinagar—Army men on Wednesday evening resorted to aerial firing in Shopian district of south Kashmir.

Reports that personnel from 44 RR of army fired several rounds in the air after youth hurled rocks at them in Batamaran village of the district.

The army soldiers resorted to aerial firing to disperse the youth.

A police official said that no search operation was launched in the village.

An army patrolling vehicle was passing through the village when some youth attacked them with stones, he said. Two youth were also arrested, the official added.