Army organizes veterans rally at Bla

Baramulla: Veterans Rally was organised by the Army on Saturday under the aegis of 19 Infantry Division at Baramulla Military Station.

The rally was another stepping stone towards supporting welfare schemes and measures for im­provement and upliftment of the Veterans and Veer Naris. The rally witnessed an overwhelming response from Veterans Soldiers, Veer Naaris and Gallantry Award Winners of the region.

Major General Gulab Singh Rawat, General Officer Com­manding 19 Infantry Division, chaired the grand event .He addressed all the Veterans and Veer Naaris and also interacted with them during tea.

The chief guest while address­ing the rally acknowledged the sacrifice and contribution of Vet­erans to the nation and empha­sised that 19 Infantry Division will always stand by the Veter­ans. On this occassion, the Officer from Zila Sainik Board, Baramul­la and Veteran's Office, Srinagar also interacted with Veterans.

The rally was principally aimed at addressing relevant is­sues pertaining to health services for the Veterans and acquaint them with various schemes and programmes for enhancing their quality of life even after retire­ment.The Veterans, Veer Naaris and Gallantry Award Winners were disseminated information related to pension post 7th CPC , functioning of Veteran's helpline by PCDA (P) Allahabad, Ex-ser­vicemen Contribution Health Scheme, (ECHS), Redressal of issues from Records Offices and Post Retirement Schemes .Rep­resentative of different organ­isations educated the attendees about existing policies, schemes and facilities.A medical camp was also establised with medical spe­cialist and dentist where screen­ing for lifestyle diseases and age related diseases was conducted.

Representative of HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, DHFL, Airtel and Reliance Jio established stalls giving out information on low in­terest rates, education, house, ve­hicle and personal loan schemes for Veterans. Civil Government also established a stall on AAD­HAAR. The stalls of mobile com­panies assisted the Veterans in connecting the AADHAAR with registered mobile numbers and highlighted their facilities.

Felicitation of the oldest vet­eran Subedar (Honorary Captain ) Ab Abad Reshi and Veer Naaris was done by Major General Gulab Singh Rawat for their supreme sacrifice for the nation during the rally. The event finally culminat­ed with a lunch for all Veterans, Veer Naaris and their families.