Army officer injured in Kupwara

Srinagar—An army officer on Monday injured critically after his service rifle went off accidentally in Kandi forest area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
A police official told GNS that the officer Captain VK Sahu of 47 RR posted at Keegam received bullet injury in the incident while he was performing his duty at Kandi. The seriously injured trooper was immediately shifted to Drugmulla military hospital for treatment.
