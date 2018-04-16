Army Man From South Kashmir Joins Hizb

Idrees Mir, who was posted in the Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) unit, joined the group yesterday, a police official said.
Srinagar—An army man who had gone missing from south Kashmir earlier this month has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen group, police officials said today.
Idrees Mir, who was posted in the Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) unit, joined the group yesterday, a police official said.
The official said Mir had gone missing from Shopian. He joined the group along with two locals who had also been missing.
The Army maintains that he is "missing" and has no confirmation about his joining the outfit.
According to the police, Mir was posted to Jharkhand and was unhappy about the move.
When contacted, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, SP Pani said that police was ascertaining the facts. “We have to wait till we get confirmation,” he was quoted as saying by a local news agency.
