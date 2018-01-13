Army Man Killed In Pak Firing

"Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, 28, a resident of Khalane district of Dhule district of Maharashtra was seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries."
Jammu: An Indian army man was killed in Pakistani troops firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
An army spokesperson said that the Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of control in Sunderbani sector resulting in the death of a soldier.
The fire was effectively retaliated, he said.
However, in the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, 28, a resident of Khalane district of Dhule district of Maharashtra was seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries, said the official.
