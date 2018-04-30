Army Major Among Two Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Pulwama Gunfight

Srinagar—Two army men including an officer were injured in an ongoing encounter at Drabgam area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. Eight civilians were also suffered injuries in forces action during the clashes near the encounter site.

According to news agency GNS in the initial exchange of firing two army men of 44 RR including an army major sustained injuries and were evacuated to 92 base military hospital Badami Bagh here.

Soon after the gunfight, a large number of youth pelted rocks and tried to proceed towards the encounter site. The police and paramilitary forces used tear smoke shells, pellet guns and fired some aerial shots to disperse them.

In the incident at least eight youths suffered injuries and have been hospitalised.

SSP Pulwama Aslam Chaudhary confirmed that two soldiers including an army major received bullet wounds and have been hospitalised.

He, however, did not confirm injury to any civilian.

Sources said that some top militant commanders are believed to be trapped in the area.

Earlier, the joint team of Army, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation at Drabgam village.

As such the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened triggering off a gunfight.

Meanwhile, in wake of the encounter and subsequently trapping of some top militant commanders at Drabgam, authorities decided to snap mobile internet services in south Kashmir parts as “a precautionary measure”.