Army Huts Torched

Srinagar—Around half a dozen seasonal huts of the Army were torched by unidentified arsonists along the historic Mughal road in the Kashmir Valley on Friday, police said.
"Fire tenders were immediately deployed to douse the flames. A case has been registered and investigations have started," police sources said.
These seasonal huts are occupied by Rashtriya Rifles personnel annually from April to November to secure the Mughal road that connects the Valley with the Jammu region.
It remains closed during the winter due to heavy snowfall.
This road is used as an alternative to Srinagar-Jammu Highway during the summer.
