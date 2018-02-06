Army Firing Injuries Kulgam Youth 

Srinagar—A civilian was injured after the army opened fire on protesters in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday morning.

Reports said the incident occurred after some youths pelted stones on an army patrol in Hawoora-Mishpora village of Qaimoh in Kulgam, 65 km from here.

The injured youth, identified as Arif Lone, was hit by a bullet in his mouth, hospital officials said.

Locals claimed that the army ransacked several houses and thrashed the inmates.

An army spokesperson said they were ascertaining the details about the incident.

Police on Monday said that it has registered a case (FIR No. 35/2018) under RPC sections of 147, 148, 149, 336,341 and 307 into the incident and not against the army.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Shridhar Patil told local news agency GNS that FIR was registered with regard to the incident and further investigations taken up.

“Some sections of media have (earlier in the day) reported that police have filed the FIR against army which is baseless,” he said.

He further said that the condition of the injured youth Arif Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Rashid Lone is stated to be stable.

On January 27, three civilians died while several others were injured when the army fired in Ganawpora, Shopian.

The army had then claimed that they were "constrained to open fire after its convoy came under heavy stone pelting by a group of 100-120 people who tried to lynch an army official and snatch his weapon."

The killing of three civilians became a bone of contention between the army and the state government after the Jammu and Kashmir Police filed an FIR against Major Aditya of 10-Garwal and his unit on murder (Section 302) and attempt to murder (section 307) charges over the incident.

Subsequently, the army gave the J&K police their version of the incident and filed a complaint in response to a police FIR against Major Aditya and others.(PTI/GNS)