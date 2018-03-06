Army Dealing With Militants: DM

"Government has issued broad guidelines to ramp up security at defence establishments, besides strengthening and streamlining the response mechanism in the event of any terror attack."
New Delhi—The armed forces are retaliating appropriately to ceasefire “violations” by Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, besides effectively dealing with militants in the state, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.
She also said that the Government has issued broad guidelines to ramp up security at defence establishments, besides strengthening and streamlining the response mechanism in the event of any terror attack.
The Defence Minister said this in Rajya Sabha while replying to questions relating to security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
