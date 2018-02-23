Army commando injured in Hajin

Srinagar—An Army commando was Thursday injured in a gunfight with militants, who managed to escape, in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Security forces launched a counter-insurgency operation in the Hajin area of Bandipora this morning following information about the presence of four militants there, the sources

As the troops were laying a cordon in the area, the militants opened indiscriminate fire at them and fled the spot.

One Army commando of 31 Rashtriya Rifles was injured in the firing, the sources said.