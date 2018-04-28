Army Commander Reviews Security  

Srinagar: The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen D Anbu on Friday arrived in Kashmir Valley to review prevailing security situation.

Accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt, the Army Commander visited formation headquarters and was briefed by the commanders on ground as regards the operational preparedness, a deence ministry spokesman said in a statement issued here.

“The Army Commander was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements.”

Commending the performance of the troops in the recent “successful operations”, the spokesman said the Army Commander stressed the need to maintain the extra vigil to defeat the “evil designs of hostile forces and assured his full support to further strengthen the security posture.” “He also lauded the excellent synergy amongst all the security forces.”