Army Commander Reviews Security

Srinagar—The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen D Anbu visited the Kashmir Valley on 05 Apr 2018 to review the prevailing security situation in the wake of recent anti-militant operations in South Kashmir which led to the elimination of 13 militants.

Accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt, the Army Commander visited the hinterland formations in South Kashmir and was briefed by the commanders on the ground as regards the operational preparedness.

The Army Commander complimented the troops for their recent success and commended them for their dedication to duty and high standards of professionalism. He was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges by the inimical elements.

Lauding the excellent synergy amongst all the security forces, the Army Commander exhorted all ranks to maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the people of the Valley.