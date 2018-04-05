Army Commander Reviews Security

Accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt, the Army Commander visited the hinterland formations in South Kashmir and was briefed by the commanders on the ground as regards the operational preparedness.
Srinagar—The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen D Anbu visited the Kashmir Valley on 05 Apr 2018 to review the prevailing security situation in the wake of recent anti-militant operations in South Kashmir which led to the elimination of 13 militants.
Accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt, the Army Commander visited the hinterland formations in South Kashmir and was briefed by the commanders on the ground as regards the operational preparedness.
The Army Commander complimented the troops for their recent success and commended them for their dedication to duty and high standards of professionalism. He was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges by the inimical elements.
Lauding the excellent synergy amongst all the security forces, the Army Commander exhorted all ranks to maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the people of the Valley.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.