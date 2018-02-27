Army Commander Reviews LoC Situation

Accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt, the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen D Anbu visited forward areas in Kupwara and Baramulla districts and was briefed by the commanders on ground as regards the operational preparedness.
Srinagar—The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen D Anbu on Tuesday arrived in Srinagar visited to review the prevailing security situation amidst heightened tensions along the Line of Control, a defence ministry spokesman said.
Accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt, the Army Commander visited forward areas in Kupwara and Baramulla districts and was briefed by the commanders on ground as regards the operational preparedness, the spokesman said. “The Army Commander was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges of infiltration bids and ceasefire violations,” he said, adding, “ Commending the troops for their dedication to duty and high standards of professionalism, the General officer asked them to continue strict vigil to thwart any nefarious designs of inimical elements and also to provide all necessary relief and assistance to the locals affected by the recent cease fire violations.” He also lauded the “excellent synergy” amongst all the forces, be it the Line of Control or the hinterland to meet any emerging security challenges and maintaining a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the people, the spokesman added.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.