Army Chief’s Remarks Spark Uproar In J&K Assembly

Jammu—The Indian army chief’s calls for government control over the state’s mosques and madrassas sparked uproar in the J and K assembly on Monday, with the opposition NC walking out of the house demanding a statement from the chief minister

Members of the NC stood up as soon as the day’s proceedings started and raised the issue of the remarks of Army Chief Lt Gen Bipin Rawat who had said on Friday that social media and government schools in the state were spreading a "disinformation campaign" resulting in the radicalisation of the youth.

In his statement, he had also called for "some control" over mosques and madrassas in the state and suggested a "major revamp" of the education system.

Notably, the Education Minister of J-K, Altaf Bukhari had then accused the Army of "meddling in the state's affairs".

Speaking on the issue in the Assembly, NC MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar termed the army chief’s statement as “sad and unwarranted.”

“He (the Army Chief) should not have given such a statement which has sent a wrong message to Kashmir,” Sagar said.

CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami also criticised the statement and sought a reply from the government.

After walking out of the house when their demands of a statement from the government were rejected, NC members said that the ruling alliance had been gripped by discord.

Speaking to reporters, Sagar said that there was a problem in the government and that the partners in power were not discussing the issue within.

"They (PDP and BJP) are not discussing issue within,” he said.

“The centre says one thing, the army another, the home ministry yet another, and the state government something altogether different. They have different directions," he said.

“There is no such radicalisation is Kashmir. The (army chief’s) statement is manufactured propaganda aimed to target Kashmir and Kashmiris,” Sagar said. –inputs from PTI