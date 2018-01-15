Army Chief’s Remarks Spark Uproar In J&K Assembly

Opposition Walks Out Over Mosque-Madrassa Comments, Says State Govt A Divided House
Jammu—The Indian army chief’s calls for government control over the state’s mosques and madrassas sparked uproar in the J and K assembly on Monday, with the opposition NC walking out of the house demanding a statement from the chief minister
Members of the NC stood up as soon as the day’s proceedings started and raised the issue of the remarks of Army Chief Lt Gen Bipin Rawat who had said on Friday that social media and government schools in the state were spreading a "disinformation campaign" resulting in the radicalisation of the youth.
In his statement, he had also called for "some control" over mosques and madrassas in the state and suggested a "major revamp" of the education system.
Notably, the Education Minister of J-K, Altaf Bukhari had then accused the Army of "meddling in the state's affairs".
Speaking on the issue in the Assembly, NC MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar termed the army chief’s statement as “sad and unwarranted.”
“He (the Army Chief) should not have given such a statement which has sent a wrong message to Kashmir,” Sagar said.
CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami also criticised the statement and sought a reply from the government.
After walking out of the house when their demands of a statement from the government were rejected, NC members said that the ruling alliance had been gripped by discord.
Speaking to reporters, Sagar said that there was a problem in the government and that the partners in power were not discussing the issue within.
"They (PDP and BJP) are not discussing issue within,” he said.
“The centre says one thing, the army another, the home ministry yet another, and the state government something altogether different. They have different directions," he said.
“There is no such radicalisation is Kashmir. The (army chief’s) statement is manufactured propaganda aimed to target Kashmir and Kashmiris,” Sagar said. –inputs from PTI
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.