Army Chief Visits Ladakh

Srinagar—General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) arrived at Leh on Friday, an army spokesman in a statement issued here said.
He visited forward posts in Eastern Ladakh and interacted with troops serving at sub zero temperatures. He was accompanied by GOC, Trishul Division.
The COAS was briefed on the operational preparedness in Eastern Ladakh sector. The COAS appreciated the efforts of troops deployed in harsh weather conditions. His visit has further boosted the morale of soldiers deployed in difficult locations in Ladakh.
