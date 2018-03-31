Army Chief Reviews Security Along LoC

He was briefed by Lieutenant General D Anbu, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, on the overall security situation along the Line of Control and the hinterland in the command theatre, the spokesman said.
Jammu—Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited Northern Command headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and reviewed overall security situation along the Line of Control.
Gen Rawat, who was on a two-day visit to J&K, had visited forward areas bordering China in the eastern Ladakh region yesterday.
Today, the Army Chief visited Northern Command Headquarter at Udhampur, a defence spokesman said.
He was briefed by Lieutenant General D Anbu, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, on the overall security situation along the Line of Control and the hinterland in the command theatre, the spokesman said.
The Army Chief interacted with senior military commanders and took a firsthand assessment of the prevailing operational conditions and preparedness, the spokesman said.
Gen Rawat lauded the high standards of operational readiness in the difficult terrain and challenging operational environment, he said.
The General also lauded the synergy and cooperation between the Northern Command, Air Force, Central Armed Police Forces, Civil Administration, and the JK Police operating in the region, he said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.