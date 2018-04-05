Army Artillery Firing Kills Civilian  

Rattan Singh, a resident of Nonial, was hit by splinters during practice firing by army at Gadhi in Nowshera area of the district this evening, the officer said.
Jammu: A 50-year-old man died on Wednesday after allegedly being hit by mortar splinters during practice firing by the Army in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said.
The body of the deceased was removed from the scene and was being handed over to his family for last rites after legal formalities, the official said. Further details are awaited, he said.
