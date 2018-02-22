Army On Alert In North Kashmir

"Additional reinforcement was rushed along the border amid alert in wake of possible infiltration by the militants and BAT action by Pakistani side."
Srinagar—Army has been put on high alert amid heightened security arrangements following fresh ceasefire violation amid apprehensions of possible BAT action in Tanghdar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday.
A local news agency GNS that at about 1540 hours, a fresh ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan with small arms including 82MM mortar at Jall and Ghasala areas along the LoC. “The intermittent exchange was going on till late in the evening”.
They said that additional reinforcement was rushed along the border amid alert in wake of possible infiltration by the militants and BAT action by Pakistani side.
A senior army officer while confirming the incident said that the soldiers manning the fence strongly responded with Pakistani forces.
“Two army personnel of Pakistani side were killed in the retaliatory action,” the officer claimed.
Meanwhile, army 28 DIV in a statement issued here said that the troopers along the LoC are strictly maintaining the vigil.
“Own troops along the Line of Control in north Kashmir continue their strict vigil to foil any nefarious design of infiltration and BAT by Pak forces to support their “proxy war” and foment trouble in Kashmir Valley,” the statement said.
Referring to the yesterday’s attack on BSF post in Tanghdar in which one jawan lost his life, the statement said that such “needless and uncalled” for escalation by Pak army will aggravate tension across the line of control and will be met with more than adequate response. (GNS)
