AoA Woven Around Dialogue: PDP On GoI’s Rebuff On Talks With Pak

Srinagar—A day after the government of India denied any proposal from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti over the talks with Pakistan, the ruling alliance in the state led by PDP on Thursday said that such proposals or documents don’t exist on official records.

A local news agency KNS quoting Government spokesman said minister for works, Naeem Akhtar said that the proposals or documents related to talks from the state don’t exist in the official documents.

“Agenda of Alliance is woven around Dialogue. There is no other option than talks,” Akhtar said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself initiated talk by going to Pakistan and in return, Pakistan didn’t follow the same path.

The government of India’s minister of state for Home Hansraj Gangaram on Wednesday in a reply to a question said that there is no proposal from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti seeking a dialogue with Pakistan for bringing peace in the state.

In a written reply to a question by Shiromani Akali Dal member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on whether the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has recently asked the GoI to talk to Pakistan for peace in the state, Ahir said, “No such proposal has been received from the state government.”

Ahir said the government has clear and consistent position that it desires "normal neighbourly" relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing all outstanding issues bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with the Simla Agreement and the Lahore declaration.

The minister said any meaningful dialogue with Pakistan can be held only in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence.

"Onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere," he said.

The reply by the Centre has the potential of creating a controversy in the state as the Chief Minister as well as her party have been claiming to have asked the Centre to hold a meaningful dialogue with Pakistan.