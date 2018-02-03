Anti-encroachment drive started in Anantnag

Several illegal structures demolished.
Anantnag—Several illegal structures were demolished as Anantnag administration launched an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday in district Anantnag.
On the directions of deputy commissioner Anantnag An anti-encroachment drive was launched on Saturday morning by district administration in the town, under the supervision of ADC Anantnag Shabir Ahmad, Additional District Migesterate Tehsildar Abid Gani and Naib Tehsildar Mohd Shafi some police and MCA officials was also present in the drive" an official told to Kashmir observer.
He said that demolition drive was in progress while over some shops, walls and under constructed illegally houses have been demolished so far.
A contingent of police and JCB machines are on the job, said an official, adding that encroached land will be vacated during the drive.
The structures were demolished at Roohu Kamad road and Banginowgam in the area of town.
However, sources said that the structures were being illegally constructed by violators.
Meanwhile talking to Kashmir observer Tehsildar Anantnag Abid Gani said that the administration warned the residents living in its jurisdiction to not indulge in illegal construction activities or dumping of the construction material in the restricted areas without permission. He said that it would continue the demolition of illegal structures in these areas,he added.
