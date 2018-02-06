Anchar, Gilsar, Khushalsar Have ‘Somewhat Deteriorated’: Govt

Srinagar— Anchar, Khushalsar and Gilsar lakes in Srinagar have “somewhat deteriorated”, the ruling PDP-BJP government said on Monday.

The condition of Dal Lake has not deteriorated as the project for its conservation and preservation is implementation with Lakes & Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA). However, in respect of Anchar Lake, Gilsar and Khushalsar Lakes have somewhat deteriorated,” the government informed the legislative assembly, presently in its budget session.

In a written reply to a question by member of Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh said following directions by the High Court, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister on September 15 last year a meeting took place and a prefeasibility report for the lakes for Rs 100 crores each have been sent the J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (J&K ERA) for their prioritization under next ADB loan funding but decision was yet to be taken. Besides, physical demarcation of these lakes shall be taken up by a committee headed by the divisional commissioner Kashmir.

In September last year, the high court observed that the lakes were “fast vanishing” and called LAWDA’s VC to submit maps “clearly demarcating the areas covered by the lakes.”

The report, the court had said, shall also indicate what was the original area covered by the lakes and to what extent the lakes have been restricted in the present day.

The LAWDA had informed that it has submitted two separate proposals, one on Anchar and other on Khushalsar and Gilsar for their reclamation and rejuvenation. “The same has to be expedited by ERA for obtaining the relevant funding from ADB,” it had said.

Nestled between Hawal and Zadibal areas, Gilsar and Khushalsar are two interconnected lakes which receive waters from Dal Lake. Both gradually flow into Anchar which in itself is connected with the Dal Lake through a waterway called Nallah Aamir Khan.

The government of India has already refused a pre-feasibility report submitted by the state government for the conservation of lakes.

“A pre-feasibility report was submitted to GoI for conservation of Anchar, Khushalsar and Gilsar, the same was refused with observation that such projects can be considered only after sewerage of the areas is taken care first,” the LAWDA had revealed in a compliance report filed by him before the high court.

Meanwhile, Dr Nirmal Singh He also stated that Rs 406.38 lakhs were spent in 2015-16, Rs 354.99 lakhs in 2016-17 and Rs 277.15 lakhs.

“The Government of India has released funds for Conservation of Dal Lake/Nageen Lake under NLCP Rs. 273.85 Crores and under PMRP now PMD 83.18 Crores (Out of total package of 356.30 Crores),” he added.

Giving details about the progress achieved during the years, he 95000cum de-weeding was carried in 2015-16, 92723cum in 2016-17 and 113000cum in 2017-18.

He said 250000cum skimming were carried in 2015-16, 29000000cum during 2016-17 and 30450000cum during last year. Regarding water lily, he said, 7242549cum were removed in 2015-16, 1500000cum in previous year and 1325000 cum last year.