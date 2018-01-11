Anantnag has highest number of jobless youth in Valley

Srinagar—As per the gov­ernment figures, there are 88 thousand educated youth in the state without jobs. However, as per the figures, South Kash­mir’s Anantnag district has highest number of jobless youth in entire Kashmir Valley.

As the question was submitted in legislative assem­bly by BJP legislator Sat Paul Sharma over the number and education qualifications of the youth in the state who have no jobs, the ministry of labor and employment in its reply stated that the total figures of the youth without jobs is 88040 at present in the entire state. Amongst them, 185 are doctors, 3321 are the engineers, 11 have the PhD degrees, 17351 are the post grad­uates, 6586 are graduates while as 60586 fall in other category.

However, as per the details, Anantnag tops in the list of jobless youth in Kashmir Valley. As per the government figures, Srinagar at present has 5985 unemployed youth while as in Ganderbal the number of the youth without jobs is 2453 . In Budgam district of Kashmir Valley, youth without jobs are 1188 while as in Anantnag, the number is 6415. N Kulgam, the unemployed youth are 5496 and in Pulwama, their number is 2987. In Shopian, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara, the number of the jobless youth is 4594, 3358, 2020 and 1856 respectively.

In Leh, the number is 2321 and in Kargil it is 3546.

The total number of jobless youth in entire Kashmir divi­sion is 42219. (KNS)