Anantnag has highest number of jobless youth in Valley

Out of 42219 unemployed youth, 6586 from Anantnag
Srinagar—As per the government figures, there are 88 thousand educated youth in the state without jobs. However, as per the figures, South Kashmir’s Anantnag district has highest number of jobless youth in entire Kashmir Valley.
As the question was submitted in legislative assembly by BJP legislator Sat Paul Sharma over the number and education qualifications of the youth in the state who have no jobs, the ministry of labor and employment in its reply stated that the total figures of the youth without jobs is 88040 at present in the entire state. Amongst them, 185 are doctors, 3321 are the engineers, 11 have the PhD degrees, 17351 are the post graduates, 6586 are graduates while as 60586 fall in other category.
However, as per the details, Anantnag tops in the list of jobless youth in Kashmir Valley. As per the government figures, Srinagar at present has 5985 unemployed youth while as in Ganderbal the number of the youth without jobs is 2453 . In Budgam district of Kashmir Valley, youth without jobs are 1188 while as in Anantnag, the number is 6415. N Kulgam, the unemployed youth are 5496 and in Pulwama, their number is 2987. In Shopian, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara, the number of the jobless youth is 4594, 3358, 2020 and 1856 respectively.
In Leh, the number is 2321 and in Kargil it is 3546.
The total number of jobless youth in entire Kashmir division is 42219. (KNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.