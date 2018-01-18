 Skip to main content
In Anantnag Govt school,only 1 student qualifies class 10th exam

125

Anantnag— Scores of parents of students of high school Panzgam Kokernag village in Anantnag district on Wednesday morning assembled inside the CEO office Anantnag and complaint against the school authorities against the poor result of 10th class examination.

 

The parents of the students told Kashmir Observer that only one student passed out of 14 students in class 10th examination which was declared on last week.

 

The parents alleged that the poor result was due to the teachers."They don't show interest in imparting quality education to our wards, as a result, they have  failed in the examination," the parents alleged

The government High school Panzgam Kokernag is about 30 km’s away from Anantnag District  and is functioning without a permanent principal, the additional charges given to the teacher.

The parents demanded that present staff should be transferred from the school. 

 

The parents threatened to lock or dismantle the school building if, no action is initiated against the staff. They appealed to higher ups in the education department to take serious note of the poorly performing schools and take necessary actions to overcome.

Meanwhile, when contacted to the Director school Education Kashmir his phone was switched off.

 

