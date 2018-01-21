A'nag Sports Ground Occupation: After DC’s ‘Request’,Army Seeks Alternative Site

“We have asked the district administration to provide an alternative land for the camp.”
Srinagar—Amid district administration ‘request’, Army on Saturday sought alternative land before vacating camp at sports ground in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.
“We have asked the district administration to provide an alternative land for the camp”, army’s Srinagar based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia told news agency GNS.
He also confirmed that army has received a letter from district administration, requesting it to vacate the land.
Earlier, deputy commissioner Anantnag communicated a letter to army requesting it to vacate the land at Shamspora area.
“Reportedly your unit is installing camp at Sports stadium Shamsipora Tehsil Anantnag. The general public of the area is vehemently opposed to installation of the camp on the plea that the stadium is surrounded by the villages who will face various kinds of inconveniences”, reads the letter by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag.
The letter according to news agency GNS further reads that there was every apprehension of “law and order problem” in the area.
“Therefore, to avoid law and order problem you are requested to vacate the camp immediately from the stadium land of Shamsipora.”
The letter was addressed to Commander of the concerned Sector in the area and other senior officers including Divisional Commissioner and SP concerned was informed about the matter. (GNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.