A'nag Sports Ground Occupation: After DC’s ‘Request’,Army Seeks Alternative Site

Srinagar—Amid district administration ‘request’, Army on Saturday sought alternative land before vacating camp at sports ground in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

“We have asked the district administration to provide an alternative land for the camp”, army’s Srinagar based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia told news agency GNS.

He also confirmed that army has received a letter from district administration, requesting it to vacate the land.

Earlier, deputy commissioner Anantnag communicated a letter to army requesting it to vacate the land at Shamspora area.

“Reportedly your unit is installing camp at Sports stadium Shamsipora Tehsil Anantnag. The general public of the area is vehemently opposed to installation of the camp on the plea that the stadium is surrounded by the villages who will face various kinds of inconveniences”, reads the letter by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag.

The letter according to news agency GNS further reads that there was every apprehension of “law and order problem” in the area.

“Therefore, to avoid law and order problem you are requested to vacate the camp immediately from the stadium land of Shamsipora.”

The letter was addressed to Commander of the concerned Sector in the area and other senior officers including Divisional Commissioner and SP concerned was informed about the matter. (GNS)