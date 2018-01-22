Amnesty To Youth With Multiple Cases Under Consideration: CM 

Jammu—Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the state government would examine and assess the cases of youth against whom more than one cases are registered.

She informed the Legislative Council that the amnesty granted to more than 9,000 youth in various ‘law and order’ related cases is aimed at bringing them back to their families, so that they can live in peace and restart their education, careers and pursuit for jobs.

During the question hour in the Upper House, Mufti said after carefully monitoring the results of this scheme, the government would also examine and assess the cases of youth against whom more than one cases are registered.

She hoped that the parents of these youth would also play their role in getting their wards back to social milieu.

Earlier, replying to the main question raised by Firdous Ahmad Tak, Minister for Agriculture G N Lone Hanjura said by giving amnesty to first-time offenders, the government is involving their parents and families so that they encourage their wards not to indugle in such activities in the future.

He said the government would consider the cases of second-time offenders for amnesty.

Hanjura informed the House that 16 cases have been registered against 23 accused in Doda, 12 cases against 359 accused in Kishtwar and 15 cases against 155 accused have been registered in Ramban since 2008.

MLC Yasir Reshi raised a supplementary to the main question.