Amid Friction In Coalition, Madhav Arrives In Jammu 

Jammu—BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Friday met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and chaired party cadres' meeting.

There has been friction between the coalition partners, the BJP and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the issue of rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, with BJP leaders supporting a CBI inquiry into the case and the PDP pushing for a probe by the Crime Branch.

Besides, the issue of stay of Rohingya migrants in Jammu has the two parties pulling in different directions. “A team of State BJP leaders went to Delhi two days ago and apprised the party headquarters about the political dynamics in J&K. Mr. Madhav has come to get the party leaders’ feedback,” said a BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.

As per party sources, Madhav soon after his arrival here on Friday afternoon, called up Ms Mufti at her residence.

“The BJP stalwart, who played a key role in the formation of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance government, reached here in view of prevailing tense situation between the government partners,” sources said.

The sources added that Madhav late in the evening, held a meeting with the party cadre and reviewed the functioning of the PDP-BJP government in the state.

"He discussed the ouster of Finance Minister Dr Haseeb Drabu from the cabinet, Rohingyas issue, Asifa case, Additional Deputy Commissiners (ADC) appointment in bordering areas of Rajouri district and present political scenario,” they said.