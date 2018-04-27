Amanullah Khan was a symbol of consistent struggle: Malik

JKLF remembers late leader.
Srinagar—"Amanullah Khan was a symbol of consistent struggle. His vision, ideology, consistency and tireless work for a free Kashmir will remain a corner stone of our struggle for freedom and guide Kashmiri nation for ages to come," said the chairman JKLF Muhammad Yasin Malik while speaking during a commemorative meeting held at party headquarters here on Thursday.
A statement said To recall the struggle and sacrifices of Amanullah Khan, senior JKLF leaders, activists and admirers of Khan participated with fervor and reverence. Malik and others addressed the meeting and paid rich tributes to the deceased.
The statement said condolence meetings were held at district offices at Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shupian and some districts in Jammu region. Led by JKLF district presidents, participants of the meetings paid glowing tributes to Amanullah Khan.
Meetings were held in various cities of Pakistan and Gilgit Baltistan and various parts of the world including UK, Europe, USA, and UAE, the statement said.
Terming Amanullah Khan as a legend, visionary and symbol of unity, JKLF chairman said he was a noble son of soil who from his youth till the time of his demise stood firm against "illegal occupation" of his land and despite numerous challenges and hardships never budged or compromised on his principles or ideology.
"He was an ideologue, a great orator, prolific writer, a high-class intellectual, a great patriot, a teacher, a political thinker and above all a humble Muslim who wrote many books, pamphlets, papers, columns and used his every ability for upholding the cause of Kashmiris," he said.
"Amanullah Khan was a person of integrity and hard work who used to work for freedom struggle for 18 hours daily. He used to stay at the office even during night hours and work tirelessly for movement and never cared about his family or children. Aman Sahib was not only a great leader who led the nation on political front but an intelligent and dynamic diplomat who championed for the cause of Kashmir on international front too. He became first Kashmiri to address a press conference and present the case of Kashmir to the international community at UN office in New York and even distributed pamphlets regarding Kashmiri freedom struggle during Indian delegation heads address at General Assembly."
"He was truly a pioneer, a herald of free Jammu Kashmir, a bright example of consistent struggle, a prolific politician and an intellectual of great repute, a diplomat and a leader whose struggle and sacrifices will always remain the corner stone of our struggle for freedom and self-determination, " Mali said adding that "the life and struggle of Amanullah Khan is a testimony of his resilience and today when the struggle for freedom has entered into a new phase, we need to look and seek guidance from his life and struggle".
"Today when Kashmiris are facing Indian aggression and Operation All Out is going on to defeat and wipe out Kashmiri resistance, we need to follow the doctrine of unity and steadfastness of Amanullah Khan. In 1988, when JKLF launched a new phase of resistance, it was Amanullah Khan who invited and forged unity with all other parties and groups. Even at his death bed, he reunited JKLF and forged an exemplary unity among the resistance camp," JKLF chairman said.
