Amanullah Khan was a symbol of consistent struggle: Malik

Srinagar—"Amanullah Khan was a symbol of consistent struggle. His vision, ideology, consistency and tireless work for a free Kashmir will remain a corner stone of our struggle for freedom and guide Kashmiri na­tion for ages to come," said the chair­man JKLF Muhammad Yasin Malik while speaking during a commemo­rative meeting held at party head­quarters here on Thursday.

A statement said To recall the struggle and sacri­fices of Amanullah Khan, senior JKLF leaders, activists and ad­mirers of Khan participated with fervor and reverence. Malik and others addressed the meeting and paid rich tributes to the deceased.

The statement said condolence meetings were held at district of­fices at Srinagar, Budgam, Kup­wara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shupian and some dis­tricts in Jammu region. Led by JKLF district presidents, partici­pants of the meetings paid glow­ing tributes to Amanullah Khan.

Meetings were held in vari­ous cities of Pakistan and Gilgit Baltistan and various parts of the world including UK, Europe, USA, and UAE, the statement said.

Terming Amanullah Khan as a legend, visionary and symbol of unity, JKLF chairman said he was a noble son of soil who from his youth till the time of his demise stood firm against "illegal occupa­tion" of his land and despite nu­merous challenges and hardships never budged or compromised on his principles or ideology.

"He was an ideologue, a great orator, prolific writer, a high-class intellectual, a great patriot, a teacher, a political thinker and above all a humble Muslim who wrote many books, pamphlets, pa­pers, columns and used his every ability for upholding the cause of Kashmiris," he said.

"Amanullah Khan was a person of integrity and hard work who used to work for freedom struggle for 18 hours daily. He used to stay at the office even during night hours and work tirelessly for movement and never cared about his family or children. Aman Sahib was not only a great leader who led the nation on political front but an intelligent and dynamic diplomat who cham­pioned for the cause of Kashmir on international front too. He became first Kashmiri to address a press conference and present the case of Kashmir to the international com­munity at UN office in New York and even distributed pamphlets re­garding Kashmiri freedom struggle during Indian delegation heads ad­dress at General Assembly."

"He was truly a pioneer, a her­ald of free Jammu Kashmir, a bright example of consistent strug­gle, a prolific politician and an in­tellectual of great repute, a diplo­mat and a leader whose struggle and sacrifices will always remain the corner stone of our struggle for freedom and self-determination, " Mali said adding that "the life and struggle of Amanullah Khan is a testimony of his resilience and to­day when the struggle for freedom has entered into a new phase, we need to look and seek guidance from his life and struggle".

"Today when Kashmiris are facing Indian aggression and Operation All Out is going on to defeat and wipe out Kashmiri re­sistance, we need to follow the doc­trine of unity and steadfastness of Amanullah Khan. In 1988, when JKLF launched a new phase of re­sistance, it was Amanullah Khan who invited and forged unity with all other parties and groups. Even at his death bed, he reunited JKLF and forged an exemplary unity among the resistance camp," JKLF chairman said.