Altaf Bukhari finalizes roadmap to revamp JK’s school education sector

Jammu—Minister for Education Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today chaired a high-level meet­ing to review and finalize the road map conceived to revamp and fill critical gaps in school education sector.

The meeting, attended by se­nior functionaries of school Ed­ucation Department, including Secretary, Farooq Ahmed Shah, Additional Secretary Mussarat-ul-Islam, Director school Edu­cation Jammu, Ravinder Singh, Director SSA A R Waar, Director RMSA Tufail Matoo and other senior functionaries discussed in detail requirements for staff, infrastructure development and the scope to meet these under the present scheme of the things and additional re­quirements. The meeting also discussed the resource require­ment for meeting pending li­abilities and streamlining the payment of salaries of teachers, Masters and other staff falling under different schemes.

The Minister asked heads of each wing to consolidate and cross check the details before the final draft of the road map is submitted to the chief Min­ister. He asked the officers to present correct picture and come up with updated account books. “Recheck the compiled figures and consolidate the figures obtained after the au­dit exercise” the Minister said adding that it would be a great service from our side to the state if the education system is streamlined once for all.

Pertinently, the department of school education and its al­lied wings had taken up an exhaustive exercise to identify gaps in infrastructure, teaching and non-teaching staff require­ment and implementation of re­form interventions in the school education system.

The Minister said govern­ment’s first priority is to equip all schools with bare minimum infrastructure and revamp the system by making effective cor­rections at all levels.

The Minister took a thorough review of the data compiled by the concerned officers about the status/ achievements, ex­penditure accounts, salary and other liabilities under flagship schemes and the requirements for consolidation of school In­frastructure.

Stressing on the need to ap­proach the problems through a correction mode, the Minister asked the department not to hide things and pave the way for enforcing improvements where ever required. “We need to stop pushing the wrongs of past un­der the carpet. There is need to correct these and start afresh” the Minister said.

The Minister further asked the authorities to use all means to remove bottlenecks hamper­ing the construction of school, hostel, DIET, Auditorium and other buildings, besides re­construction and up-gradation works. He said the government’s goal is to provide own buildings to all the schools, with water, toilet and sanitation facilities.