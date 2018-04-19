Alliance with PDP Strong: BJP  

"All BJP ministers have tendered their resignations to him and the decision on names in the reshuffle will be taken after the discussions with the central leaders."
Srinagar—Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Satpal Sharma on Wednesday said their alliance with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) was strong as ever, in the wake of Kathua gangrape and murder case.
He further said all BJP ministers have tendered their resignations to him and the decision on names in the reshuffle will be taken after the discussions with the central leaders.
"As far as our alliance with PDP is concerned, it is as strong as ever," he said.
"All our (BJP) ministers have tendered their resignations to me. We will take decisions on names in the reshuffle after discussions with the central leaders," he added.
