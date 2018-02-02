Ajas shuts to remember six civilians killed by BSF in 1992

 Skip to main content
All the business establish­ments remained closed through­out the day. The call for shut­down was forwarded by local Masjid Committee and posters were pasted before hand to make people aware about the massacre.

 

Bandipora—To commemo­rate the 26th death anniver­sary of six innocent civilians killed in cold blood allegedly by Indian Border Security Force on February 1st 1992, a complete shutdown was ob­served in Ajas town of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday.

A peaceful protest rally was car­ried out to remember the victims.

The witnesses to the incident told news agency CNS that on that fateful day, Indian Bor­der Security Forces personnel cordoned off Ajas town and an­nouncements were made from local mosque directing people to assemble at Markazi Jamia Mas­jid Ajas. “Those days BSF was very active and ruthless. This Force is responsible for the ma­jor massacres across Kashmir. People assembled in the Markazi Jamia Masjid despite the inclem­ent weather. We were paraded before the informers and some youth were picked up and inter­rogated on spot,” they said.

The witnesses added that people were wary of these crack­downs. “We couldn’t resist the ac­tions of tormentors who interro­gated our children in front of us. The cries and wails of these youth forced people to confront some of the security men. As some BSF men tried to hit people with gun butts, few youth hurled fire pots (kangris) on them. This infuri­ated the BSF men who resorted to indiscriminate firing. They directly fired upon the protesters, killing four persons on spot while two more died in the hospital.”

Six civilians were killed and four persons including two fe­males suffered bullet injuries. The slain men were later on iden­tified as Abdul Rasheed Ganaie (Driver), Muhammad Maqbool Rather (student), Abdul Rahim Rather and Muhammad Sultan Lone (Labourers) and Wali Rehm­an Khan (Government employee). Those who suffered injuries and were disabled included Muham­mad Shaban Bhat, Ghulam Nabi Rather, Habibullah Hajam, Syeda Begum and Zoon Begum.

“It was like dooms day. After killing civilians, the BSF men dragged the dead body of Wali Rehman Khan and never re­turned afterwards. His family still doesn’t know what the BSF men did to Wali’s dead body,” the witnesses said.

An FIR stands registered about the incident at police station Sumbal. Even after the expiry of 25 long years, justice still eludes to the families of the victims who claimed that not a single BSF man was censured or taken to task by the authorities. (CNS)

 

