Ajas residents protest to demand establishment of Degree College

Bandipora—Scores of res¬idents from Ajas area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district staged protest in premises of Eidgah Ajas to press the government over their demands of establishment of Degree College in the area.

The protest was held under the banner of Ajas Youth Volunteers.

After Zuhar Prayers, scores of protesters including youth, senior citizens of the area gathered inside premises of Eidgah Ajas and chanted slogans in fa¬vour of their demands.

The protesters were carry¬ing placards displaying "We want Degree College" and Education Zone for Ajas".

“We have been neglected by the successive regimes, but this time we hope that the area will get the college, which is need of the hour. We hope the justice will be done to the residents espe¬cially to the student com¬munity,” aggrieved pro¬testers said.

“We will fight for our rights in a peaceful man¬ner until government ful¬fill our demands,” said Mohammad Kamal Rather, Chairman of Civil Society Ajas, adding that “our chil¬dren have to cover long distances to reach the colleges in and around Srinagar as there is no Degree College in our locality.” (KNS)