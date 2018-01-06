 Airline 'cheats' Kashmiri student, leaves him wandering in Amritsar

Srinagar—A Kashmiri Student has accused an airline of “cheating” and refusing to issue the boarding pass to him at Amritsar Airport this af­ternoon leaving him depressed and helpless in the city.

Amir Hassan Sheikh from Hand­wara in North Kashmir told KNS on phone that he was scheduled to fly to Srinagar from Amritsar through a private airline Indigo 6E-477 ID 4181969960 at 01.35 PM.

He said that he reached the airport at 12 noon and approached to boarding counter where he was told to wait as the flight was delayed. Amir claimed that he again approached to a board­ing desk where he was told to wait.

Amir, however, claimed that he was shocked to learn that the board­ing had closed at 1 PM when he ap­proached them for the third time.

According to him despite his re­peated pleas, the airline authorities did not listen to him leaving him wandering. Amir told KNS that he had to appear in the examination on Saturday and does not have enough money to even stay back in a hotel for a night. (KNS)