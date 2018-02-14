Agencies Reviving Ikhwan: Geelani

Srinagar—Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Tuesday blamed Indian agencies for killing Mohammad Yusuf Nadeem, an executive council member of amalgam and secretary general of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami.
He was killed by unidentified persons in Budgam on Monday and Geelani said that agencies were reviving the Ikhwan culture.
In an emergency meeting, a statement issued here said Hurriyat Conference chairman while paying glorious tributes to Mohammad Yusuf Nadeem and described it as a personal loss for “me and I am deeply pained by the killing of Nadeem”.
“We are shocked over his death by brute hands and his untimely demise has created a void. He was a legend par excellence. We stand with the grieved family and express our deep and heartfelt condolences and pray for his heavenly abode,” said Geelani.
