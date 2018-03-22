AFSPA, PSA offshoots of unresolved Kashmir dispute: Geelani

“The dictatorial rule, imposition of draconian laws and continuation of forced occupation of New Delhi reflect the acceptance of defeat by the authorities as it signifies their nervousness and fear of facing the rightful resistance from people.”
Srinagar—Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday said that Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) were offshoots of an unresolved Kashmir problem.
In a statement, Geelani said, “The dictatorial rule, imposition of draconian laws and continuation of forced occupation of New Delhi reflect the acceptance of defeat by the authorities as it signifies their nervousness and fear of facing the rightful resistance from people.”
Referring to the statement of union minister Hansraj Gangaram, wherein he has stated that New Delhi has no plans to withdraw AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir, Geelani said that New Delhi instead of accepting the hard realities about Kashmir issue, is resorting to “barbarism, loot, plunder, genocide, rapes and through its military might suppress genuine aspiration of subjugated people”.
“New Delhi has added black and barbarous chapter in history while denying the fundamental right of people in state,” Geelani asserted, adding that especially since past thirty years, India and its “local stooges” are denying political space, muzzling genuine voices and curbing peaceful activities in state.
He said the ongoing movement for right to self-determination has entered a decisive phase. While lashing out at government, Hurriyat (G) chairman said they instead of facing peaceful and political movement and its leadership on political turf, resorted to military might and other coercive measures to suppress our genuine aspiration, however failed.
Challenging state and union authorities, Hurriyat said, “We time and again asked authorities to lift curbs and allow Syed Ali Geelani, who has been incarcerated continuously for last eight years.”
Hailing people for their “bravery, valour, high spirits and commitment with freedom movement”, Geelani asked authorities, “For how long you will declare Kashmir as disturbed area and carry all your coercive measures to devoid people from their fundamental right of freedom.”
Referring to annals of history, Geelani suggested Indian authorities to shun “fanatical politics”. He said the need of the hour is to acknowledge ground realities of the long-pending J&K dispute.
“The circumstances are enough to prove that rightful resistance movement never failed. No power on earth or draconian laws like AFSPA can change the narrative. Authorities can use their delaying tactics but it will never stop us to achieve what we are striving for,” he said.
Meanwhile, Geelani while paying tributes to slain militants in Helmatpora Kupwara said, “Nation will never forget sacrifices presented by our brave-hearts.”
“We are duty-bound to safeguard these precious sacrifices. We won’t allow anyone to exploit freedom sentiments or build their castles on sacred blood of martyrs,” Geelani said.
