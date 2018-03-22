AFSPA, PSA offshoots of unresolved Kashmir dispute: Geelani

Srinagar—Chairman Hur­riyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday said that Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) were offshoots of an unresolved Kashmir problem.

In a statement, Geelani said, “The dictatorial rule, imposition of draconian laws and continuation of forced occupation of New Delhi reflect the acceptance of defeat by the au­thorities as it signifies their ner­vousness and fear of facing the rightful resistance from people.”

Referring to the statement of union minister Hansraj Ganga­ram, wherein he has stated that New Delhi has no plans to with­draw AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir, Geelani said that New Delhi instead of accepting the hard realities about Kashmir is­sue, is resorting to “barbarism, loot, plunder, genocide, rapes and through its military might suppress genuine aspiration of subjugated people”.

“New Delhi has added black and barbarous chapter in his­tory while denying the funda­mental right of people in state,” Geelani asserted, adding that es­pecially since past thirty years, India and its “local stooges” are denying political space, muz­zling genuine voices and curb­ing peaceful activities in state.

He said the ongoing move­ment for right to self-determi­nation has entered a decisive phase. While lashing out at gov­ernment, Hurriyat (G) chair­man said they instead of facing peaceful and political move­ment and its leadership on po­litical turf, resorted to military might and other coercive mea­sures to suppress our genuine aspiration, however failed.

Challenging state and union au­thorities, Hurriyat said, “We time and again asked authorities to lift curbs and allow Syed Ali Geelani, who has been incarcerated con­tinuously for last eight years.”

Hailing people for their “brav­ery, valour, high spirits and com­mitment with freedom move­ment”, Geelani asked authorities, “For how long you will declare Kashmir as disturbed area and carry all your coercive measures to devoid people from their funda­mental right of freedom.”

Referring to annals of history, Geelani suggested Indian author­ities to shun “fanatical politics”. He said the need of the hour is to acknowledge ground realities of the long-pending J&K dispute.

“The circumstances are enough to prove that rightful re­sistance movement never failed. No power on earth or draconian laws like AFSPA can change the narrative. Authorities can use their delaying tactics but it will never stop us to achieve what we are striving for,” he said.

Meanwhile, Geelani while pay­ing tributes to slain militants in Helmatpora Kupwara said, “Na­tion will never forget sacrifices presented by our brave-hearts.”

“We are duty-bound to safe­guard these precious sacrifices. We won’t allow anyone to exploit freedom sentiments or build their castles on sacred blood of martyrs,” Geelani said.