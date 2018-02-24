 Skip to main content
AFCONS bags CVPP’s Rs 1051 crore Pakal Dul project

SRINAGAR: In a major break­through in the harnessing of vast Hydro Power potential available in the Chenab Basin, the civil works package for construction of Power House of 1000 MW Pakal Dul Hydro Elec­tric Project has been awarded to M/s AFCONS JAL JV at a total cost of Rs 1051 crore.

The letter of acceptance has been issued by Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPP) to M/s AFCONS JAL JV and the work is scheduled to be completed in 58 months.

The construction work of ap­proach road for various compo­nents of the project as well as MAT Portal of the Power House is al­ready in progress. 1000 MW Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project is part of the Prime Minister’s Develop­ment Package (PMDP) for J&K and its implementation will lead to overall development of the area.

CVPP is a joint venture compa­ny formed by Government of J&K (represented by JKSPDC), NHPC Limited (a Government of India Enterprise) and PTC India Lim­ited for harnessing Hydro Power potential of Chenab River Basin.

J&K Government has already extended various concessions to the Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project. The Union Government has also sanctioned Rs 2500 crore sub-ordinate loan for Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project, besides equity contribution of JKSPDC in the project. NHPC is extending technical support to the Company for tendering of the projects as well as for designing the project components, besides deputing ex­perienced manpower required for construction of the projects.

 

