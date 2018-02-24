AFCONS bags CVPP’s Rs 1051 crore Pakal Dul project

The letter of acceptance has been issued by Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPP) to M/s AFCONS JAL JV and the work is scheduled to be completed in 58 months.
SRINAGAR: In a major breakthrough in the harnessing of vast Hydro Power potential available in the Chenab Basin, the civil works package for construction of Power House of 1000 MW Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project has been awarded to M/s AFCONS JAL JV at a total cost of Rs 1051 crore.
The letter of acceptance has been issued by Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPP) to M/s AFCONS JAL JV and the work is scheduled to be completed in 58 months.
The construction work of approach road for various components of the project as well as MAT Portal of the Power House is already in progress. 1000 MW Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project is part of the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) for J&K and its implementation will lead to overall development of the area.
CVPP is a joint venture company formed by Government of J&K (represented by JKSPDC), NHPC Limited (a Government of India Enterprise) and PTC India Limited for harnessing Hydro Power potential of Chenab River Basin.
J&K Government has already extended various concessions to the Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project. The Union Government has also sanctioned Rs 2500 crore sub-ordinate loan for Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project, besides equity contribution of JKSPDC in the project. NHPC is extending technical support to the Company for tendering of the projects as well as for designing the project components, besides deputing experienced manpower required for construction of the projects.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.