Aerial Firing, Clashes In Shopian

Shopian: Panic created in Pinjora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district after army resorted to aerial firing to keep the stone-throwing youth at bay.
Witnesses informed that a patrolling party from 62 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army came under attack when they were passing through the area.
“A group of youth-targeted the army vehicle with stones, while army fired over a dozen rounds in air. Taking it as an attack, locals ran to safer places while shopkeepers downed their shutter,” said a witness to news agency CNS.
Pinjora village is 6.5 kilometers away from the main district.
When contacted, a police official said that they are investigating the matter.
