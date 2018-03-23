Admin Faux Pas?: 4-Member CSC Comprises 5 Ministers

Srinagar—The ruling PDP-BJP government has constituted a four-member Cabinet Sub Committee to “ensure early resolution of the cases of ousted wireless operators” in the state.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday. The order (477-GAD of 2018) says that the CSC would be a four member

The 4-member CSC comprises Deputy Chief Minister (Dr Nirmal Singh), Minister for Industries and Commerce (Chander Parkash), finance minister (Altaf Bukhari) and minister Rural Development, Law & Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Interestingly, the portfolio of Rural Development, Law and Justice is with Abdul Haq Khan and Parliamentary Affairs lies with Abdul Rehman Veeri. Initially the portfolio of Rural Development, Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs were manned Abdul Haq Khan as was the case during National Conference- Congress regime when all the ministries were held by single person in Ali Mohammad Sagar. The government order (477-GAD of 2018) also specifically mentions that ‘minister’ and not ‘minister’ at serial no. 3 of the order. Besides, in scheme of the ruling dispensation, invariable, any such committee comprises ministers from PDP and BJP is equal share.

231 wireless operators, 90 belonging to Kashmir and 141 from Jammu region, were terminated after nearly seven years in Police following a verdict by J&K High Court.

National Conference (NC) working president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah during that last concluded Budget session of the state legislature had demanded re-engaging of the wireless operators.

“File pertaining to disengaged wireless operators are presently lying in law department and is not being processed,” Omar had said and asked the chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to look into the matter and direct the concerned officials in the law department to speed-up the process of reengaging the wireless operators.