Act promptly on queries related to corruption, Govt tells officials

Conduct internal enquiries for quick action
Srinagar—The State government has directed authorities in all the departments to act promptly on the graft enquiries conducted by them or the State Vigilance Organization (SVC) against officials.
An official of the government Wednesday told KNS that it has been observed that various departments’ noncooperation with the anti-graft agencies on corruption related quires. “There are complaints that departments have been delaying action against tainted officials despite the SVC’s enquiries. Now the strict instructions have been given to the departmental heads to act against the tainted officials,” insisted not to be named, the official said.
He further said that the departments have also been directed to conduct internal enquiries for quick action against the guilty. “The departmental vigilance officers and district vigilance officers have been directed to adopt a multidimensional approach for checking corruption allegations against government officials,” he maintained.
The official added that the officers of departments were also directed to take departmental action on the enquiry reports, wherever necessary, and not to wait for the outcome of enquiry/ investigation being conducted on the same charges by Vigilance Organization or SVC.
One of the top officials of the SVC told KNS that it is unfortunate that most of the departments are reluctant in sharing case history of the accused and as a result the cases gather dust and accused roam free.
Sources also said that hundreds of complaints received by the state vigilance commission, the highest anti-graft bodies are pending with various Departments of the State Government for the disposal. “Hundreds of cases have been sent to different government departments for action and on the basis of evidence collected, prima facie charges have been established against identified officials, however so far action has been taken only in few cases and action against the remaining hundreds is pending,” the officials said.
The duties of departmental vigilance officers and district vigilance officers are explicitly defined in Jammu and Kashmir State Vigilance Commission Rules, 2013.
Their role is to check corruption in departments, even on the basis of media reports.
It is to mention here that the government had earlier decided to order premature retirement of ‘corrupt and incapable’ officials, who have not been able to deliver in their respective departments.
The government had also constituted a high-level committee headed by Chief Secretary and the committee was to be the final authority to take action against the corrupt officials.
However sources told KNS that from last one and a half years, scores of officers who were facing corruption charges were awarded plum postings.
Late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 2015 affirmed his commitment to bring transparency and accountability in the state administration when he removed tainted officials and non-performing bureaucrats from the plum postings.
The chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had also admitted that corruption was a major challenge in the state with various anti-graft agencies having received thousands of complaints in this regard. “Corruption is a major challenge for the government and its adverse effects on the society cannot be underestimated,” CM had said.
One of the top officials of the vigilance organization said that there is a deluge of complaints being received by the State Vigilance Organization from last two years. “In a number of complaints in 2015- to 2017, allegations are mainly about violation of codal formalities in the award of contracts in Govt. works, purchases, appointments, promotions and transfer, denial of services by the Govt. Departments etc,” he said. (KNS)
