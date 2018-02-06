Achabal Police killings:SIT Charge Sheets UP Man Among 4 Accused  

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Team of Police on Monday filed a charge sheet in killing of Station House Officer and five of his escort members at Achabal in south Kashmir Anantnag district last year, listing a man from Utter Pradesh as one among the four accused.

Beside Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Muzaffer Nagar Utter Pradesh, police has filed charged sheet before session court Anantnag against three persons, two of them LeT’s top militants who were killed in the encounter.

Police had registered as case (FIR No. 82/2017 U/S 302,397,326,427, 120-B RPC. 7/27 Arms Act, 16, 18, 20 UA (P) Act about the attack which took place on 15 June 2017. Besides SHO, his five Escort Personnel were killed on the spot.

Sharma was nabbed in the encounter at Brenti Batapora, Dialgam, in South Kashmir on July 1, when Lashkar ‘commander’ Bashir Ahmad Wani was killed. “He was present in the same house at Branti Batapora where Wani and Abu Maaz of Pakistan were killed,” he said.

A SIT headed by Tahir Ashraf Bhatti, a police official said, established that LeT headed by Bashir Lashkari were involved in the attack. “Further, on the basis of evidences collected during the course of investigation complicity of eight people was established. They have been identified as Sandeep Kumar son of Ramesh Kumar of Muzaffer Nagar (UP) and Mohammad Ashraf Wani alias Molvi son of Gh Nabi Wani of Branti Anantnag (A-2), Bashir Ahmad Wani alias Bashir Lashkar son of Ghulam Ahmad of Soat Shall Kokernag (A-3), Abu Maz of Pakistan (A-4) Khurshid Ahmad Ganaie son of Bashir Ahmad of Branti Dialgam (A-5), Mehraj-ud-din Bangroo alias Asif son of Sonaullah of Narparastan Fatehkadar Srinagar (A-6) Sahir Ahmad Makroo son of Mohd Akram of Arwani Bijbhera (7) and Zeenat-ul- Islam alias Zeenshah alias Alkama son of Gh Hassan of Malnard Sugan Shopian (A-8).

“The main accused Bashir Lashkari and Abu Maz were killed in an encounter at Branti Batpora on July 1, 2017,” the official said.

Three accused Khurshid Ahmad Ganaie, Mehraj-ud-din Bangroo and sahir Ahmad Makroo are absconding in the case.

“The accused persons in the instant case namely Sandeep and Ashraf were arrested and are presently in the judicial custody,” the officer added. Sandeep’s family had reported told investigators that he converted to Islam and had married a Kashmiri girl.