 Skip to main content
Freezing cold in Kashmir; rain or snow predicted
195 forces killed in militant related incidents in 3 yrs in Kashmir:Govt
NIA to file chargesheet against pro-freedom leaders tomorrow
DySP among over 12 policemen injured in clash over last rites in Rajouri
Burglars strike at SBI ATM in Bemina, loot cash

Abduction and Murder of Sopore Youth:Family stages protest seeking his body

145

Pertinently, Tariq Ahmed had been missing since De­cember 26 while according to police after being kidnapped he was murdered and his body was thrown into the river.

Sopore: The family mem­bers of missing goldsmith presumed to be dead Tuesday blocked road for hours in So­pore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, demand­ing his body.

Pertinently, Tariq Ahmed had been missing since De­cember 26 while according to police after being kidnapped he was murdered and his body was thrown into the river.

Hailing from Kalaroos area of Kupwara district, the young goldsmith was running a jewel­lery shop in apple town Sopore.

The police have already ar­rested four persons Moham­mad Sajad Lara son of Moham­med Afzal Lara, Mohammad Adil Lara son of Mohammed Afzal Lara residents, Ghulam Mohammed Lara son of Gh­ulam Qadir Lara and Nayeem Ahmad Lara son of Ghulam Mohammed Lara, all residents of Ashpeer Sopore for their in­volvement in the crime.

The accused according to po­lice have confessed that after ab­ducting Tariq Ahmed, they first strangulated him, looted gold and threw his body in the river.

The family members and relatives of goldsmith assem­bled near Iqbal Market Sopore and blocked the road for hours. They were demanding the body of the slain goldsmith.

“Either handover accused to us or recover the body of our beloved. Why can’t police recover his body when killers in custody know where they threw him in the river,” said a protester to news agency CNS.

Traffic was disrupted for hours due to protest demon­stration.

SDPO Sopore Mashkoor Zargar said that police is mak­ing all efforts to locate the body. “We are doing our job. Sooner or later his body will be retrieved,” he said and ap­pealed family members to have faith in police and law. (CNS)

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags murderSoporePoliceProtest

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from Local News

Trending on Observer