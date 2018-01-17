Abduction and Murder of Sopore Youth:Family stages protest seeking his body

Sopore: The family mem­bers of missing goldsmith presumed to be dead Tuesday blocked road for hours in So­pore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, demand­ing his body.

Pertinently, Tariq Ahmed had been missing since De­cember 26 while according to police after being kidnapped he was murdered and his body was thrown into the river.

Hailing from Kalaroos area of Kupwara district, the young goldsmith was running a jewel­lery shop in apple town Sopore.

The police have already ar­rested four persons Moham­mad Sajad Lara son of Moham­med Afzal Lara, Mohammad Adil Lara son of Mohammed Afzal Lara residents, Ghulam Mohammed Lara son of Gh­ulam Qadir Lara and Nayeem Ahmad Lara son of Ghulam Mohammed Lara, all residents of Ashpeer Sopore for their in­volvement in the crime.

The accused according to po­lice have confessed that after ab­ducting Tariq Ahmed, they first strangulated him, looted gold and threw his body in the river.

The family members and relatives of goldsmith assem­bled near Iqbal Market Sopore and blocked the road for hours. They were demanding the body of the slain goldsmith.

“Either handover accused to us or recover the body of our beloved. Why can’t police recover his body when killers in custody know where they threw him in the river,” said a protester to news agency CNS.

Traffic was disrupted for hours due to protest demon­stration.

SDPO Sopore Mashkoor Zargar said that police is mak­ing all efforts to locate the body. “We are doing our job. Sooner or later his body will be retrieved,” he said and ap­pealed family members to have faith in police and law. (CNS)