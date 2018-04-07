Abducted Youth’s Body Found 

Some locals spotted the headless body of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat (25), son of Abdul Gaffar Bhat at an orchard near Bonmohalla Hajin and accordingly informed the local police.
Srinagar: The decapitated body of a youth abducted by gunmen late last Wednesday night from his home was recovered in Bonkhan Mohalla of Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Immediately, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body.
This is the second case of killing after kidnapping in Hajin area since Monday night. The father-son were abducted around 11:45 pm on Wednesday.
“(Militants) believed to be affiliated with LeT, barged into the house of Abdul Gaffar Bhat at Hajin in Bandipora and started to beat up people before abducting father-son duo,” the police spokesman had said.
“However, Abdul Gaffar Bhat escaped in spite being fired upon and suffering injuries,” the spokesman said. He has been hospitalised.
On Monday night, militants had abducted and later killed Nasser Ahmad alias Muntazir in the area.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has strongly condemned the beheading of a youth of Hajin in Bandipora district who was abducted during Wednesday night.
In a statement, the Chief Minister said the inhuman way in which the youth was done to death is againstthe social ethos and cultural value system of people of the State.
The Chief Minister has conveyed her sympathies with the bereaved family. (GNS)
