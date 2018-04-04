Abducted Man’s Body Found In Hajin

Srinagar—Body of man who was abducted last night by gunmen after three of his family members were injured at Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district was found on Tuesday.

Body of the man, Muntazir Ahmad son-in-law of Farooq Ahmad Parrey, was found near a bund in outskirts of Hajin. The police took the body into its custody for conducting medico legal formalities.

The gunmen barged inside the house of Farooq Ahmad Parray in Parr Mohalla of Hajin at 10.10 p.m. on Monday and fired indiscriminately besides attacked inmates with knives, resulting into injuries to his wife Rafeeqa Begum, daughter Neelofar, and brother Hilal Ahmad Parray.

“Rafeeqa has one firearm injury besides other serious injuries caused by a sharp weapon. Others have injuries due to an assault using a sharp weapon,” a police spokesman had said. The injured were shifted to hospital.

The spokesman said, 4 militants “who are believed to be affiliated with LeT”, barged into the house of Farooq Ahmad Parrey and “without caring about the life and dignity of the inmates, fired indiscriminately inside the house”.

“The (militants) used the knives that they were carrying and caused grievous injuries to wife, daughter and brother of Farooq namely Rafeeqa, Neelofar and Hilal Ahmad Parrey. They also abducted Muntazir Ahmad Parrey (the son in law of Farooq) from there,” the spokesman had said.

An FIR into the incident has been registered and investigation into the matter set into motion.

“It is pertinent to mention here that one son of Farooq namely Muzzafar Ahmad Parrey alias Muzz Nata was killed ruthlessly by (militants) last summer, who was first decapitated and then thrown into the river,” the spokesman had added