Abducted Man’s Body Found In Hajin

Body of the man, Muntazir Ahmad son-in-law of Farooq Ahmad Parrey, was found near a bund in outskirts of Hajin. The police took the body into its custody for conducting medico legal formalities.
Srinagar—Body of man who was abducted last night by gunmen after three of his family members were injured at Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district was found on Tuesday.
Body of the man, Muntazir Ahmad son-in-law of Farooq Ahmad Parrey, was found near a bund in outskirts of Hajin. The police took the body into its custody for conducting medico legal formalities.
The gunmen barged inside the house of Farooq Ahmad Parray in Parr Mohalla of Hajin at 10.10 p.m. on Monday and fired indiscriminately besides attacked inmates with knives, resulting into injuries to his wife Rafeeqa Begum, daughter Neelofar, and brother Hilal Ahmad Parray.
“Rafeeqa has one firearm injury besides other serious injuries caused by a sharp weapon. Others have injuries due to an assault using a sharp weapon,” a police spokesman had said. The injured were shifted to hospital.
The spokesman said, 4 militants “who are believed to be affiliated with LeT”, barged into the house of Farooq Ahmad Parrey and “without caring about the life and dignity of the inmates, fired indiscriminately inside the house”.
“The (militants) used the knives that they were carrying and caused grievous injuries to wife, daughter and brother of Farooq namely Rafeeqa, Neelofar and Hilal Ahmad Parrey. They also abducted Muntazir Ahmad Parrey (the son in law of Farooq) from there,” the spokesman had said.
An FIR into the incident has been registered and investigation into the matter set into motion.
“It is pertinent to mention here that one son of Farooq namely Muzzafar Ahmad Parrey alias Muzz Nata was killed ruthlessly by (militants) last summer, who was first decapitated and then thrown into the river,” the spokesman had added
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.