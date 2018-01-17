Aadhaar Not Mandatory, 23% Without It: Govt

Srinagar: The state government on Wednesday responded in negative whether Aadhaar Cards have been made mandatory in the state.

In a written reply to a question by National Conference MLA Devender Singh Rana, Information Technology minister Imran Raza Ansari also informed legislative assembly that 23% are without Aadhaar.

“As per census 2011, the total population of J&K is 1, 25, 41, 302, out of which for 97,33,016 Aadhaar Cards (77.6) have been generated,” the minister said.

He said the remaining persons shall be covered under Aadhaar in the “months to come” and that there are 329 Aadhaar enrolment centres operational in the state.

The minister said there was 5.96 per cent generation in 0 -5 age group, 59.91 per cent in 5-18 age group and 99.42 in 18 and above age group.

The High court has already made it clear that procurement of Aadhaar card cannot be made mandatory until apex court decided the issue finally.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identity number issued by the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), a government of India agency which was established by the Planning Commission in 2009.

In November 2016, the High Court quashed a government order, making Aadhaar card mandatory for its employees for drawing various entitlements including the salary.

The minister said the government was targeting the Aadhaar enrolment of less than 18 years of age group by establishing Aadhaar enrolment centres in the Anganwari centers and schools of the state.

The mission director of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and project director of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan have been made registrars by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for Aadhaar enrolment.

He said the mission director of the ICDS and social welfare department would set up 141 permanent Aadhaar enrolment centers, 500 mobile enrolment centers in the ICDS projects and also conduct enrolment through nearly 1,800 mobile enrolment staff.

The school education department through the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan was in the process of setting up 200 enrolment centers for the purpose, he said.

In addition, the minister said the enrolment centers are being opened in over 158 bank branches of various banks and 87 post offices of the state have been identified for covering the left out population by the postal department.