9773 from JK to perform Hajj this year

Jammu—Minister for Hajj & Auqaf, Abdul Rehman Veeri informed the house that the draw of lots for selection of pilgrims for Hajj-2018 was held today by the State Hajj Committee.

He informed the House that this year, 32333 persons had applied for Hajj while the total quota for the state this year is about 9773. He said out of the total seats allotted to the state, 1959 seats are reserved for the senior citizens of the age of 70 and above.

Veeri said the computerized process of draw of lots selected 7814 pilgrims out of the total applications received by the SHC from various districts. He said there has been an increase of 1670 Hajj seats for JK over the last year.

He said the final list containing names and cover number of 9773 selected pilgrims will be available on Jammu and Kashmir State Hajj Committee website.

While congratulating Haj aspirants on their selection, the Minister said government is committed to provide best facilities to pilgrims and making their pilgrimage comfortable.

He said the State Hajj Committee has been asked to ensure that selected pilgrims are provided all possible support and necessary arrangements are put in place for smooth pilgrimage.

He congratulated the selected pilgrims and hoped that they will pray for peace and prosperity of the state during their pilgrimage.