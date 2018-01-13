9042 Persons Injured In 2016-17

Jammu—Government on Friday revealed that 9042 persons were injured in the Kashmir valley from July 2016 till Feb 2017.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in a written reply to a question of MLA Shameema Firdous.

The reply states that 9042 persons were injured in which 368 bullet injuries, 6221 pellet injuries, 4 persons were injured with Pava shell, 2449 persons other injuries and 2449 persons eye injuries and 51 persons were killed till date.

“15 persons were permanently disabled and 39 persons were partially disabled,” it added.

Interestingly, the government data revealed that in Pulwama 1571 persons were injured in district. Pulwama tops the list of injured persons