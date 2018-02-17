9000 corruption cases await disposal for years

Srinagar— Despite direc­tives by the government, vigi­lance officers in departments have failed timely completion of enquiries related to corruption.

Official sources told KNS that there are 9,000 corruption related enquiries pending for the last 10-years with vigilance officers of government depart­ments in the state.

The departmental vigilance officers were directed several times by the government to adopt a “multi dimensional ap­proach” to check allegations of corruption against govern­ment officials.

However, most of the times, they either take years to com­plete the investigations or en­quiries remain unresolved.

Over these years, the high­est number of enquiries is pending in Revenue and Re­habilitation Department. Fig­ures reveal that action has been taken in only 100 cases, while 2063 are still waiting for disposal in the department.

In Rural Development De­partment, 772 enquiries are pending, while only 51 cases have been resolved.

In Housing and Urban De­velopment Department, action has been taken in 195 cases out of 512. Atleast 165 corrup­tion related cases have been resolved in Education Depart­ment and enquiry is pending in over 1,175 cases.

In Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Depart­ment, action has been taken in only 14 cases, while investiga­tions have not been completed in over 255 cases.

Anti-graft bodies receive most of the complaints against departments having large pub­lic interface.

The government last year issued a circular, where the chief vigilance officers and departmental vigilance offi­cers of all departments were directed to ensure completion of the enquiries pending with them “expeditiously”.

“They shall develop strong internal vigilance mechanism in their respective depart­ments, as also to work in tan­dem with State Vigilance Com­mission (SVC) to eradicate the menace of corruption at all levels,” the circular reads.

An official of the SVC said that corruption cases remain pending for years in the state. “Departmental heads seem less interested in punishing the corrupt officials,” the of­ficial said.

He said that SVC has also raised this issue with the gov­ernment that its recommenda­tions were not implemented by departments in the state.

The departments were told to provide complete informa­tion on their websites regard­ing the laws, rules and proce­dures governing the issue of licenses, permissions, clear­ances, and certificates, which they have ignored so far.

The SVC has also recom­mended that premature trans­fers in all the departments need to be “stopped except on disciplinary grounds” and de­partmental vigilance mecha­nism needs to be strengthened.

SVC has advised the Gov­ernment that only such of­ficers should be appointed as CVOs, DVOs, additional vigilance officers who have ap­propriate “seniority and in­tegrity”. While, in its annual report, the SVC has expressed concern that its recommenda­tions were not implemented.

Chief Vigilance Commis­sioner, PL Gupta last year, that they would raise the issue with departmental heads why the SVC recommendations “have not been implemented” so far. “We will ensure that in­ternal vigilance mechanism is strengthened and pending en­quiries are completed,” he had said. (KNS)